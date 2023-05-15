Madge V. Johnson, 79, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Johnson passed away early morning on May 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Private funeral services for Madge V. Johnson, age 79 of the Brown Road, Ogdensburg will be held at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with her niece Nancy McGraw officiating. Burial will follow at the Flackville Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson passed away early morning on May 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband Harold “Pete” L. Johnson; a daughter Ann (Wayne) Denny of Ogdensburg; three sons Robert (Jerry Lee) Johnson of Ogdensburg, Allan (Tammy) Johnson of Lisbon; siblings Edward Brooks of Massena, John Brooks of Norwood, James (Melinda) Brooks of Morristown, William Brooks of Malone, Timothy (Jackie) Brooks of Waddington; loving sister Ellen (Richard) Gilbo of Morristown, Thelma (Louie) Cutway of MS, Susan Brooks of Ogdensburg,; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; a special friend Jeff (Jessica) Paro along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Three brothers Amos, Fred & Webster Brooks predeceased her.

Madge was born on March 22, 1944 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Timothy & Helen (Flight) Brooks. She attended Morristown School for her education, and later married Harold “Pete” Johnson on Sept 10, 1960 in Brier Hill. Her career began cleaning motels, being a laborer at Acco & Shade Roller, owning and operating a family farm with her husband from 1965 to 1979, in addition to owning and operating Johnson Lawn Care. She and Harold maintained the grounds in area cemeteries for 52 years in Flackville, 47 years in Heuvelton, 46 years in Eel Weir and 25 years in Massena. The couple has also provided cleaning services for Mort Backus and Son’s since 1979.

She enjoyed going to the casino playing slots, eating out, mowing lawns, collecting salt & pepper shakers, clocks and John Deer memorabilia. Her greatest love was spending time with her granddaughter Sara. Memorial contributions can be made to the Flackville Cemetery Association, c/o Brooke Putney, 198 Heuvelton Rd, Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

