Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Farm and Home Center
Carthage business a total loss after Saturday morning fire
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
Spencer Konitsiotis
Alleged failure to stop yields charges for Massena man
Jerod Schaffer
Potsdam man convicted of sexual exploitation & child porn possession
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country

Latest News

U.S. - Canada Border
Why St. Lawrence County declared emergency over migrants
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42
Cutting expenses on your wedding day
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health