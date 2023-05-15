Mask mandate lifted Monday at St. Lawrence Health facilities

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health has lifted its mask mandate in most areas of its hospitals and clinics.

It went into effect Monday, meaning masks are optional for most patients, staff, visitors, and volunteers throughout Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals and their off-site medical offices.

The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expired last Thursday.

St. Lawrence Health says masking may continue in certain high-risk areas, including areas serving immunocompromised patients. Those areas will have signs explaining that masking remains mandatory.

Visitors who feel unwell are encouraged to refrain from visiting patients.

