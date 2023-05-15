Norman C. Lickers, Jr., 59, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Norman C. Lickers, Jr., age 59, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 12, 2023.

In keeping with Norman’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Norman was born on October 15, 1963 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Norman and Sally M. (Tulley) Lickers, Sr. He attended various schools. Norman was very handy and worked for several different construction companies over the years. He was always tinkering on something.

Surviving is a sister, Florence Lickers of Niagara Falls, Aunts, Uncles, Nephews and several cousins, especially Robyne Petrie who took him in and helped him out. Norman is predeceased by a sister Vivian Lickers.

