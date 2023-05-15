Potsdam man convicted of sexual exploitation & child porn possession

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was convicted by a federal court jury of charges relating to having sex with a minor and possessing child pornography.

Federal officials say the convictions came following a five-day trial in Utica.

Forty-year-old Jerod Schaffer was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, committing a felony offense against a minor while being required to register as a sex offender, and receipt and possession of child pornography.

He was acquitted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and three other counts.

Officials say while he was required to register as a sex offender because of a prior conviction, he met a 14-year-old girl on social media and requested child pornography from her, which he allegedly received.

Schaffer was accused of traveling from New York to Ohio in early 2022, when he had sex with her on multiple occasions. He recorded the activity and posted video online.

Officials say he had dozens of sexually explicit files depicting the victim when they searched his home in May 2022.

Schaffer faces from 35 to 120 years in prison when he’s sentenced on September 21. He also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

