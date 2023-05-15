Rapids report for 2023 season in 2 weeks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the high school sports season nearing its end, that can only mean one thing: the start of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

The Watertown Rapids have their roster pretty much set for the upcoming campaign and in two short weeks players will begin arriving and getting ready for the season opener which is set for Thursday, June 1, at Boonville.

That gives the players and coaches less than a week together before games begin and Rapids manager Mike Kogut says he’s going to take a bit of a different approach to that time than he did last season.

“Yeah, we kind of learned again just getting the guys in there and building that continuity and getting them working together,” he said. “Obviously, they’re coming from all different places so the quicker we gel the better. Last year we were kind of hindered by guys showing up late because they had such successful college seasons, so that’s always a possibility in this league. We wish our guys the best and if that happens, it happens. We’re hoping to gel a little bit quicker this year.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.