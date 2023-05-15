Richard H. Gillette, 87, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard H. Gillette, 87, LaFargeville passed away May 10, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home. The family would like to thank the staff of the 4th Floor for their care and devotion to their father.

Richie was born in the Town of Orleans June 8, 1935 to Harold and Bertha Gillette and he attended LaFargeville school. He worked as a rewinder and machine operator for Knowlton Bros., Watertown and retired after 42 years of service to the company.

He was a former member of the Brownville Fish and Game Club. Richie enjoyed the outdoors - hunting, fishing, trap shooting, trapping, and coon hunting. He also enjoyed playing softball and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary; seven children, Randy (Bitsy), Virginia, Cassandra (Joseph) Widrick Phillips, Tammi Lamphere, Ernie, Pamela (Tim) Carter, Timothy (Sandy), and Stephen, all of LaFargeville; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother Charles (Cindy), LaFargeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. His sister, Mary Yerdon, died before him.

As per his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

