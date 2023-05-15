Richard H. Gillette, 87, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard H. Gillette, 87, LaFargeville passed away May 10, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home. The family would like to thank the staff of the 4th Floor  for their care and devotion to their father.

Richie was born in the Town of Orleans June 8, 1935 to Harold and Bertha Gillette and he attended LaFargeville school. He worked as a rewinder and machine operator for Knowlton Bros., Watertown and retired after 42 years of service to the company.

He was a former member of the Brownville Fish and Game Club. Richie enjoyed the outdoors - hunting, fishing, trap shooting, trapping, and coon hunting. He also enjoyed playing softball and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary; seven children, Randy (Bitsy), Virginia, Cassandra (Joseph) Widrick Phillips, Tammi Lamphere, Ernie, Pamela (Tim) Carter, Timothy (Sandy), and Stephen, all of LaFargeville; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother Charles (Cindy), LaFargeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. His sister, Mary Yerdon, died before him.

As per his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

U.S. - Canada Border
Why St. Lawrence County declared emergency over migrants
Joseph W. “Bill” Howland, 82, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 11, 2023 at the Samaritan...
Joseph W. “Bill” Howland, 82, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Services: James Barker
Ann G. Arvan, 95, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on...
Ann G. Arvan, 95, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Watertown
Mr. Lawrence G. Varney, age 83, of West Stockholm, NY passed away on May 14, 2023 at the...
Lawrence G. Varney, 83, of West Stockholm

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Janice LaShomb, 78, of Norwood
Candles
Graveside Services: Verda M. LaMora, 98, and Donald “Dinger” LaMora, 69, of Norfolk
Shawn J. Stephenson, 32, died peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence.
Shawn J. Stephenson, 32, of Castorland
Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation letter: 47 workers will lose their jobs by end of July
Candles
John G. Feeney, 95, of Massena
Candles
Rita West-King, 90, of Norfolk