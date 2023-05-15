Richard P. Fogarty, 77,, of Norwood
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Richard P. Fogarty, 77, a resident of Park Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Fogarty passed away on Saturday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Richard P. Fogarty.
