Richard P. Fogarty, 77,, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Richard P. Fogarty, 77, a resident of Park Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Fogarty passed away on Saturday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Richard P. Fogarty.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.