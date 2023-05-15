Rita West-King, 90, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Rita West-King, 90, a resident of the Old Market Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Rita passed away early Monday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Rita West-King.

