Saturday sports: Lacrosse, baseball & softball

It was a busy day on the high school sports schedule with action on the lacrosse field and the baseball and softball diamonds.

The Watertown Cyclones hosted General Brown in Frontier League baseball.

Top four: It’s 2-0 Watertown. Tanner Nelson with the infield single and Brock McManaman scores. It’s 2-1 Watertown.

Then it’s Adam Stevenson drawing the bases loaded walk, forcing home Aiden McManaman and tying the game at 2.

Bottom four: Kyle Moore scores on a wild pitch. Watertown is up 3-2.

General Brown comes back to beat Watertown 7-5.

It was a nonleague match-up on the softball diamond in Philadelphia as Indian River hosted Harrisville.

Top one: Harrisville takes the lead. Makenna Rose singles to left field and Jaelin Fayette scores. 1-0 Harrisville.

Still in the first: Avery Chartrand scores on a wild pitch. It’s 2-0 Harrisville.

Indian River rallies to beat Harrisville 12-8.

Sackets harbor took on Watertown in a Frontier League softball matchup also in Philadelphia.

Top one: Payton McConnell singles to left center and Kimberlie Dileonardo scores. It’s 1-0 Watertown.

Still in the first: Julia Marzano draws the bases-loaded walk, forcing home McConnell. It’s 2-0.

Watertown beat Sackets Harbor 10-2.

On the lacrosse field, it was a girls’ nonleague matchup in Adams as South Jefferson hosted Fayetteville Manlius.

The Lady Spartans open the scoring when Paisley Cook splits the pipes. It’s 1-0 South Jeff.

A bit later, it’s Cook with her second goal of the game. It’s 2-0 South Jeff.

Then it’s Lily Morrison scoring off the free position: 3-0.

South Jeff defeated Fayetteville Manlius 17-6.

On the boys’ side, the Comets hosted Rome Free Academy a nonleague meeting in Carthage.

Carthage gets on the board early. Ashton Norton goes top shelf and it’s 1-0 Comets.

Then it’s Kayden Paquette in a crowd with the blast. He had three goals. It’s 2-0.

Josh Bigelow winds and fires. He had four goals in the game.

Carthage went on to beat RFA 14-7.

On Thursday night at Watertown High, the Cyclones boys’ lacrosse team beat South Jeff 17-3 to improve their record to 12-2 on the season and cap off a perfect season in Frontier League play, going 10-0.

In the process, the Cyclones became the first boys’ lacrosse team in program history to go undefeated in Frontier League action.

For coach Brian Navarra and his players, it’s an achievement that they are proud of.

“It’s a goal we’ve always had,” Navarra said. “There’s a tradition here at Watertown High School in the athletic program, if a team goes undefeated in the league, the Frontier League, the Booster Club will buy plaques for everyone. You get your picture, they put all the scores on there for the season. It’s really exciting. They hang up all the plaques outside of the athletic office and we walk by there every day and there’s all sorts of other sports there. Soccer, swimming, basketball — there’s a ton of those and there’s not one lacrosse team up there. So, it’s always been a goal of ours to get that plaque.”

There’s big news on the ice for SUNY Canton.

The men’s hockey program learned Friday that they will join the SUNYAC conference as an associate member beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The men have played an independent schedule since jumping to Division III in the 2015-16 season.

The SUNY Canton women’s hockey program will also become a SUNYAC member starting in the 2023-24 season. The Northeast Women’s Hockey League, the Lady Roos’ current league, is joining the SUNYAC conference.

