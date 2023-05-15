Shawn J. Stephenson, 32, of Castorland

Shawn J. Stephenson, 32, died peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shawn J. Stephenson, 32, died peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence.

There will be no public calling hours or service, there will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined.

Shawn was born on June 11, 1990, in Lowville, New York to John H. Stephenson & Selinda (McLane) Spears. He graduated in 2007 from Rome Free Academy. He was employed by Kraft Heinz in Lowville, NY.

He is survived by his loving mother, Selinda (William) Spears, Black River, his father, John H. Stephenson; New Hartford; a son, Eli Stephenson, Camden, NY; his fiancé, Gwendolyn Holton, and her children, Payton & Matthew, of Castorland; along with several siblings, John Stephenson, South Carolina; Chelsey (Chris) Carey, Virginia; Joseph Starr, Kansas; and Jessica (Kaden) Rudofski, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

He loved animals and lived life to the fullest, he was a very smart, talented, loving soul. His love of skateboarding was obvious to anyone who knew him. Shawn was an avid reader; he was too smart for his own good.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Jefferson County SPCAs mission, 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Shawn’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

