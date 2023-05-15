A sneak peak of Hospice of Jefferson County’s expansion

Hospice of Jefferson County is set to cut the ribbon on its new multi-million dollar expansion project.
Hospice of Jefferson County is set to cut the ribbon on its new multi-million dollar expansion project.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 15, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is set to cut the ribbon on its new multi-million dollar expansion project.

“Our patient rooms, we have 4 new rooms. This is one of our blue rooms; we have green and blue,” said Kathy Arendt, marketing and community relations director at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arendt gave 7 News a tour of the expanded facility in Watertown.

“Each room is set up like a little apartment so that they can have visitors, family members,” she said.

It includes an eating and patio area.

On the other side of hospice by the pond is a new family room next to a meditation room.

“If somebody is struggling and we want a family member to sit with clergy for a minute or just sit with another family member, we have a small room, more of a spiritual room that they can sit in and talk one on one,” said Arendt.

Another addition is the solarium. From there, people can enjoy nature and a view of 5 acres, including a pond, a garden and wildlife.

“Hospice here in this beautiful surrounding is serenity, is a place when people come in they take a deep breath and they relax,” said Arendt.

All of this new space also brings in new job openings for LPNs, RNs and housekeeping.

Hospice thanks the community for supporting its $3 million expansion project. The ribbon will be cut this Thursday.

