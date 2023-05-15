Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Farm and Home Center
Carthage business a total loss after Saturday morning fire
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country
St. Lawrence County's seal
With Title 42 ending, St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
1 southbound I81 lane remains closed

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
The Watertown boys' lacrosse team is looking for a strong finish to the regular season.
Cyclone laxers hope for high sectional seed
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake