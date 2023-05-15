The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Farm and Home Center
Carthage business a total loss after Saturday morning fire
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country
St. Lawrence County's seal
With Title 42 ending, St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
1 southbound I81 lane remains closed

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii
Jacob Stokes
High school senior goes missing off the coast while swimming with friends
The South Jefferson softball team is hoping for a long run is sectionals this season.
Lady Spartans set sights on Section III diamond title
The Watertown Rapids as they prepared for the first game of their 2022 season.
Rapids report for 2023 season in 2 weeks