Your Turn: feedback on Jain Irrigation, Christmas Tree Shops & ATV insurance

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jain Irrigation, which has a plant on Water Street in Watertown, is closing. Officials say at least 50 employees are affected:

My heart goes out to all the workers there...Having a job sold off is a serious event.

Alicia Camidge

If you want to lay the blame on anything, lay it on the good old state of NY. Take a look back at all the good factories that have closed...or moved out of state because it’s just too expensive to run a business here.

Nancy Cordova

Christmas Tree Shops at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall will be closing. We received hundreds of comments about that:

I love this store. What a shame.

Emma Mulderig

A lot of people shop there, so what’s the problem?

Sergio Morales

I can get higher quality at a lower price elsewhere. Good riddance.

Samantha Smith

So sad. More people out of work!

Sally Smith

ATV clubs are questioning their future after learning the only company that provides insurance is ending coverage at the beginning of next month:

They are stopping coverage because they didn’t make enough money. Like my dad always said, ‘Insurance companies are nothing but legalized thieves.’

Frederick Staie

That’s how capitalism works.

Linda Ellsworth Kurpiewski

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Farm and Home Center
Carthage business a total loss after Saturday morning fire
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
Spencer Konitsiotis
Alleged failure to stop yields charges for Massena man
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country
St. Lawrence County's seal
With Title 42 ending, St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency

Latest News

Face masks
Mask mandate lifted Monday at St. Lawrence Health facilities
Fire Truck
Fire destroys town of Turin home
Jerod Schaffer
Potsdam man convicted of sexual exploitation & child porn possession
The South Jefferson softball team is hoping for a long run is sectionals this season.
Lady Spartans set sights on Section III diamond title