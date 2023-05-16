Academic All-Star: Mariah Manning

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Mariah Manning, a senior at Gouverneur High School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Mariah is ranked first in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, band, chorus, Chamber Singers, and drama club.

She’s class president and also participated in cross country.

Mariah plans to major in psychology at Franciscan University in Ohio. She wants to be a mental health counselor

