PARTRIDGE KNOLL, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Marilyn Scozzafava, 85, will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 1pm at the Gouverneur Community Center, Gouverneur with Reverend Greg Bailey presiding. Mrs. Scozzafava passed away on November 24th at her home in Partridge Knoll.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.