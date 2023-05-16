Darryl R. Hyde, 79, of LaFargeville

Darryl R. Hyde, 79, LaFargeville passed away May 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Darryl R. Hyde, 79, LaFargeville passed away May 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

Darryl was born in Watertown April 9, 1944, son of Robert A. “Pete” and Evelyn O’Riley Hyde. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Clayton Central School. On March 25, 1964 he married Susan K. “Sue” Nowak at the Methodist Church in Theresa.

For 15 years he worked for Millbrook Bread, Watertown and then for Rochester Midland Chemical Co. Darryl then began working as an independent representative and salesman throughout the North Country for Books Are Fun, retiring in 2009.

He was a communicant of St. John’s Church and was a Bishop Conroy General Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Clayton Council 350. Darryl was a member of the LaFargeville Lions Club and Teamsters Union, through Millbrook Bread. He was an EMT, member of the ambulance squad, and was an exempt fireman, serving LaFargeville for 35 years. He loved cars, especially his 1955 Chevy convertible. He enjoyed many things in life, including a love of music, dancing, construction and woodworking, playing guitar, doing puzzles, mowing his lawn, and was very possessive of his lawn mower. He was a history buff, a people person, and for people who know, “Darryling”. A big part of his life was his family, grandchildren, and his great granddaughters.

Along with his wife, Sue, Darryl is survived by his son Christopher S. (Ann Marie) Hyde, Alexandria Bay; three daughters, Sueann M. (Richard) Greene, Waterloo, Tammy L. (Richard) Burman, Saranac Lake, and Penny J. Stevens and partner Russ Waterson, Alexandria Bay; 9 grandchildren, Matthew (McKayla) Stevens, Kristen Stevens, Ainsleigh (Matthew) Morissette, Kevin Stevens, Richelle Burman, and Mackenzie, Gabrielle, Atlas, and Brady Hyde; 2 great granddaughters, Kinsley and Teagan Sanford; brother David E. Hyde, LaFargeville; four sisters, Esther M. (Richard) Mitchell, Kingston, Ontario, Gail A. (Robert) Proven, Theresa, Robbin A. Yandow, LaFargeville, and Bobbie Jo Ross Repp, LaFargeville; sister-in-law Jean Hyde, Clayton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Darryl was predeceased by two brothers, John A. and Frank Hyde.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Wednesday, May 24, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, at 1 PM at St. Mary’s Church. Donations in Darryl’s name may be made to the LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Dept., P. O. Box 121, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or Knights of Columbus Council 350, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.



