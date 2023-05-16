Dogs go to ‘college’ to learn socialization skills

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - It was training day for some young pups near Fort Drum.

Dogs and their owners spend Monday nights at Canine College in the town of LeRay.

It was all about being social at this week’s session, with the bright-eyed students going through some exercises and getting used to being around other dogs.

“We’re doing some exercises out here with the dogs on relationship building so they can basically exist with each other,” Canine College owner Sandra King said.

King says dogs often react towards other dogs out of excitement or fear and the classes help them learn to be neutral when encountering others.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.