Find locally produced food with Jefferson County Local Food Guide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Want to eat locally produced food? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County can help.

Local foods program manager Christina Shanley and community development issue leader Mitch McCormick talked about ways CCE is helping to promote local foods.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

One way to find locally produced food is with the Jefferson County Local Food Guide.

It features more than 60 farmers and includes where to find food stands, farmers markets, restaurants, and retailers that carry local products.

The food guide will be distributed throughout the community. The information can also be found at jcnylocalfoods.org. You can also call 315-788-8450 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.