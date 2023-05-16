Freeze warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you planted your flowers already, you might want to cover them up.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

It goes from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Meanwhile, a freeze watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning in St. Lawrence County.

