Freeze warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you planted your flowers already, you might want to cover them up.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
It goes from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Meanwhile, a freeze watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning in St. Lawrence County.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.