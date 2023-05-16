Gail Marie Donaldson, 72, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital.
Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Friends and family may be received on May 20, 2023, at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena on Saturday at 4:00 PM with lay speaker, Megan Mayette officiating. Burial will take place in Old Dekalb Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Gail was born on April 18, 1951 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Vernon and Eva May (Denesha) Burcume. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb High School and later attended Cosmetology School, and Mater Dei College where she received an associate’s degree in Alcohol and Drug Counseling. She worked at Rose Hill and retired in 2022. In June 1972, she married Lee Donaldson, the marriage ended in divorce. Gail enjoyed crocheting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Gail is survived by her loving children; Susie Thompson of Brasher Falls, Amanda and Eddie Johnson, Nichole and Gregory Ayers both of Massena, NY; Aaron  and Christina Donaldson of Mississippi, along with 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Duane Burcume and Brenda Bonell, a grandson, Anthony “Tony” Van Guilder and a great-grandson, Bryson Vanguilder.

Family and friends are encouraged to share Memories, pictures and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A building to house memorabilia from the Dexter Fire Department is starting to take shape.
Work underway for ‘Last Station’ in Dexter
The golf ball sign is back at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Golf ball sign returns to Thompson Park
Candles
Michael P. Hanna, 41, of Potsdam
Mountain Mentors
Fort Drum hosts Army career day for high school students
Richard passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Richard P. Fogarty, 77, of Norwood

Obituaries

Darryl R. Hyde, 79, LaFargeville passed away May 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Darryl R. Hyde, 79, of LaFargeville
Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023.
Sean M. Scanlon, 47, of Adams
Candles
Celebration of Life: Marilyn Scozzafava, 85, of Partridge Knoll
Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation offering relocation, remote work to employees
Brown Bear Ramble
Canton Free Library plans ‘Brown Bear Ramble’ to encourage kids to read