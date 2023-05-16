Gail Marie Donaldson, 72, of Massena

Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Friends and family may be received on May 20, 2023, at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena on Saturday at 4:00 PM with lay speaker, Megan Mayette officiating. Burial will take place in Old Dekalb Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Gail was born on April 18, 1951 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Vernon and Eva May (Denesha) Burcume. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb High School and later attended Cosmetology School, and Mater Dei College where she received an associate’s degree in Alcohol and Drug Counseling. She worked at Rose Hill and retired in 2022. In June 1972, she married Lee Donaldson, the marriage ended in divorce. Gail enjoyed crocheting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Gail is survived by her loving children; Susie Thompson of Brasher Falls, Amanda and Eddie Johnson, Nichole and Gregory Ayers both of Massena, NY; Aaron and Christina Donaldson of Mississippi, along with 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Duane Burcume and Brenda Bonell, a grandson, Anthony “Tony” Van Guilder and a great-grandson, Bryson Vanguilder.

Family and friends are encouraged to share Memories, pictures and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

