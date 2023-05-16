Gala to support foundation that grants music scholarships

KAI Music Fund Gala
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a gala next week to support a scholarship foundation that provides financial support for young people pursuing a profession in music.

KAI Music Fund was a gift from Kathryn Ingerson’s family in honor of her retirement last year. Victoria Huffman is a Indian River High School senior who received the scholarship this year. She plans to use it to attend Middle Tennessee State University to study audio production.

Watch the video above to see their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The gala is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Clayton Opera House.

Four past and present recipients will perform.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

You can buy tickets at kaimusicfund.orgclaytonoperahouse.com, or at the door.

