Golf ball sign returns to Thompson Park

The golf ball sign is back at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
The golf ball sign is back at the Thompson Park Golf Course.(Mike Young)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The golf ball sign is back at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

In a news release, Mike Young, the attorney for former club owner Mike Lundy, said there was a misunderstanding over what was and wasn’t included in the city’s purchase of the course, leading to the giant golf ball being taken away.

Young said his law firm takes responsibility for the misunderstanding and that the ball was delivered to the club Tuesday afternoon.

