Highlights & scores: Frontier League softball & NAC baseball

(WWNY) - General Brown hosted Thousand Islands in Frontier League softball and in Northern Athletic Conference baseball, it was St. Regis Falls at St. Lawrence Central.

- In the softball match-up, the score is 2-0 Vikings when Meka Robbins singles to right. Jenna Pavlot scores and it’s 3-0 Thousand Islands.

- Bottom of the second: Aurora Jarvie slices one to left field. Kori Nichols will come around to score, cutting the Vikings’ lead to 3-1.

- Thousand Islands looks to add to its lead in the top of the third, but the base runner is thrown out at the plate.

Thousand Islands went on to defeat General Brown 12-10.

St. Regis Falls visited St. Lawrence Central in the NAC baseball contest.

- Top of the first: David Hart singles to center and Donald Shutt scores. It’s 1-0 Saints.

- In the second, John Snyder strokes a hit up the middle. Andrew Lamora scores and it’s 1-1.

- In the third, Chase Hartson drives the ball to center. Shutt scores again, making it 2-1 Saints.

- Robert Houle loops the ball over the left fielder. Snyder scores.

- Andrew Hastings blasts a one-hop, ground-rule double to left.

In a barrage of 21 runs in the final three innings, St. Regis Falls outslugs St. Lawrence Central 13-12.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Beaver River 10, Copenhagen 0

Watertown 15, Indian River 5

Belleville Henderson 11, Thousand Islands 1

Carthage 5, Oswego 0

General Brown 12, Sackets Harbor 11

South Jefferson 5, New Hartford 2

Lyme 8, South Lewis 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 13, Madrid-Waddington 7

St. Regis Falls 13, St. Lawrence Central 12

Brushton-Moira 8, Chateaugay 6

Chateaugay 12, Brushton-Moira 3

OFA 6, Gouverneur 4

Edwards-Knox 10, Clifton-Fine 0

Clifton-Fine 12m Edwards-Knox 8

Hermon-DeKalb 17, Morristown 5

Harrisville 12, Heuvelton 7

Potsdam 11, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school softball

Madrid-Waddington 12, Colton-Pierrepont 8

Chateaugay 16, Brushton-Moira 1

St. Lawrence Central 16, Potsdam 0

Gouverneur 14, OFA 3

Lisbon 8, Harrisville 2

Edwards-Knox 16, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Canton 19, Heuvelton 3

Alexandria 15, Belleville Henderson 6

Thousand Islands 12, General Brown 10

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 13, Colton-Pierrepont 4

Plattsburgh 14, Malone 1

Massena 12, St. Lawrence Central 5

OFA 15, Salmon River 10

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 19, Heuvelton 11

Salmon River 15, Saranac-Lake Placid 7

Carthage 11, East Syracuse-Minoa 10

General Brown 16, Syracuse City 14

Auburn 11, Watertown 10

High school golf

Malone 232, Clifton-Fine 236

Canton 214, Colton-Pierrepont 312

Massena 219, Potsdam 227

OFA 202, Norwood-Norfolk 236

Madrid-Waddington 255, Salmon River 263

LaFargeville 7, Lyme 0

LaFargeville 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Sandy Creek 7, South Lewis 0

Sandy Creek 5, Thousand Islands 2

