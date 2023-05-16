Hochul’s favorability rating drops into negative territory

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Even though more New Yorkers than not consider her hardworking, honest, and not corrupt, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability dropped into the negative for the first-time last month.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday shows that 45% see her unfavorably, compared with 40% who see her favorably. It’s her lowest rating since taking office in August 2021.

That’s likely, according to the poll, because voters are split on whether she’s effective or a strong leader. Although most Democrats believe she is both, Republicans and independents disagree.

“Hochul’s job performance rating remained modestly positive, 50-44%, and nearly matched its all-time low of 49-44% in December,” pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Since January, Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings have both dropped in each of the last three Siena polls. Job approval has fallen by 14 points and favorability by 11 points.”

Nearly half, Greenberg said, say Hochul is out of touch with average New Yorkers, including a narrow plurality of Democrats.

By 38-26%, New Yorkers think the recently passed budget is good for the state. Eighty percent favor the increased spending on mental health services, 64% approve of minimum wage hikes, and 59% agree with giving judges more discretion in setting bail.

Turning to national politics, 60% of Republicans say they would vote for former President Donald Trump in the presidential primary, compared to 32% who want someone else.

In March, Trump had 52% support, compared to Ron DeSantis at 27% and someone else at 18%.

Fifty-six percent of Democrats say their party should renominate Joe Biden, while 40% want another candidate. In March, 43% supported Biden’s renomination, compared to 51% who wanted someone else.

The U.S. Supreme Court has a negative 37-52% favorability rating, down from 45-41% in December 2022 and its high, 63-30%, in July 2012.

The court is viewed favorably by 57% of Republicans and unfavorably by 65% of Democrats. Independents view the court unfavorably, 40-49%.

