Jain Irrigation offering relocation, remote work to employees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jain Irrigation, which plans to close its Watertown plant, is offering to relocate employees to other facilities or allow some to work remotely.

Cheryl Mayforth, executive director of The WorkPlace, says she met with corporate officials on Tuesday.

“Jain is looking out for the folks and (is) very cooperative,” Mayforth said in an email.

She said the company told her the layoffs likely won’t happen until September or October.

As part of legally required advanced notice, the company said in a May 13 letter that the plant will close by the end of July and 47 positions will be lost due to a drop in business and corporate-wide reorganization.

The positions include shift supervisors, machine maintenance workers, a plant manager and sales staff.

Mayforth said some employees will be offered jobs at other plants and others, mainly office workers, will have the opportunity to work remotely.

7 News first reported the closure on May 11, the day after Jain said it informed employees.

Jain Irrigation bought the Watertown plant in 2006 from Chapin Watermatics, a company that had been in business since 1960.

A Singapore-based company, Rivulis, announced last month that it had completed the acquisition of Jain’s international irrigation business.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.