FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Martin R. Horeth, 70, of Felts Mills, NY, passed away May 14, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on June 10, 1952 in Watertown, NY, son of Martin and Rose (Wolfe) Horeth. Martin graduated from Watertown High School. Following school he worked various jobs in the area. He then became an electrician working for the Local 910 for several years before retiring. Upon retiring he returned to work at the Union Hall for a few years until he became disabled.

He married Dawn Trahan on October 6, 1979 in Black River. The couple resided in Felts Mills the last 43 years. Martin was an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed go-carting, playing poker, pool and Monopoly and he loved to pick on people. He loved his German Sheppard, Neveah and his cat, Girly Girl.

Among his survivors are his wife of 43 years, Dawn M. Horeth, Felts Mills, NY; a son and his fiancé, Martin R Horeth and Kylie Trahan, Black River, NY; a granddaughter, Madison; a grandson, Kayden; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, Mark Horeth in 1991, and two sisters and their husbands, Rose Ann (Joseph) Mack and Jeanne (Charles) Mack.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

The Funeral Service will immediately follow calling hours at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com. In memory of Martin please consider making a donation to raise funds for funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.

