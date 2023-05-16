Power outages reported in Jefferson, Lewis counties

(WWNY) - Parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties lost power Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the National Grid outage map shows 1,500 Lewis County customers lost electricity.

Power is out for around 1,100 customers in Jefferson County.

National Grid says there was an equipment failure between its Indian River and south Philadelphia substations in Jefferson County. Officials say crews are working to repair the problem.

The utility was looking into the outage cause in Lewis County. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

According to the map, the electricity is expected to be restored to all customers by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

