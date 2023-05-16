Rebecca (Becky) L. Palmer, 68, of Syracuse, NY, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca (Becky) L. Palmer, 68, of Syracuse, NY, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Becky was born June 3, 1954 in Malone, NY to Augustus G. and Betty (Parks) Palmer. She is survived by her loving family; sons, Darian Palmer (Erin) of East Syracuse and Tucker Fuller (Morgan) of Cicero; daughter, Alana (Groth) Hirt (Brian) of East Syracuse, NY; mother, Betty (Parks) Palmer of Liverpool, NY; sister, Laurel (Palmer) McLaughlin (Dennis) of Liverpool, NY and their children, Jennie, Dj (Rachel) and Lyndy (Steven); grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Palmer and Austin and Aidan Hirt; and by a host of other family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her father; Augustus G. Palmer III on February 13, 2013.

Becky Palmer was most widely known as a morning show co-host on B104.7 for 22 years, first on the ‘Ron and Becky Show’ with the late Ron Bee. Their morning show would go on to win a 2004 Country Music Association Award® For Broadcast Personality in the medium market category. After Ron’s retirement, she continued on with the ‘Tom and Becky Show’ alongside co-host, Tom Owens. In 2017, the duo earned a nomination for CMA Medium Market Personalities of the Year by the Country Music Association. Becky was part of a brilliant team at B104.7 that also earned an ACM Radio Station of the Year award in 2014, and countless CMA and ACM nominations for Personality of the Year and Station of the Year. After posting a historic run as the #1 Morning Show in Central New York, she retired from the ‘Tom and Becky Show’ on B104.7 in December 2019.

As an enduring icon of the Central New York Community, Becky immersed herself in everything CNY, from introducing country music stars at The Great New York State Fair, volunteering time to support and raise money for the American Heart Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Upstate Cancer Center, and hosting community broadcasts across the county.

After retirement, Becky traveled the U.S. and abroad, most recently on a trip to England and Paris with her mother. She spent the winters in Port Richey, FL, and summers at her home away from home, Lake Titus, NY.

To her family and close friends, Becky was known as a fun-loving, gregarious, and compassionate woman, always leading with an infectious laugh and boisterous off-key singing. She loved her family fiercely.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, a private service will be held for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Becky’s life should consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

