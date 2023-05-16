Richard P. Fogarty, 77, of Norwood

Richard passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Richard P. Fogarty, 77, a resident of 10 Park Street, Norwood, will be held at a later date to be announced. Richard passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Richard is survived by a son, Joseph and Shawna Fogarty, Norfolk; two daughters, Heather Fogarty, Little Falls, NY and Lisa Fogarty, Lisbon and his beloved five grandchildren. Richard was pre-deceased by his parents, Eugene and Rita.

Born in Lowville, NY on February 6, 1946 to the late Eugene and Rita Woolschlager Fogarty, Richard graduated from Lowville Central School and served with the U.S. Navy for a short time. Richard was a self-employed interior upholstery repairman, taking great pride in the many pieces of furniture and vehicle interiors that he restored. In his free time, Richard loved the game of Golf, and enjoyed every minute that he had a chance to hit the links. He was a member of the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club where he has won several tournaments over the years. He also enjoyed watching his Western T.V. programs and spending time with his family and friends.

