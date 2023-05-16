School budget night: results so far

School funding
School funding(Piqsels / CC BY 2.0)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School budget voting is winding up. We’ll start to see results soon.

Most polls are open until either 8 PM or 9 PM, but Indian River Central ended voting at 7 PM. Indian River’s budget - the largest in the north country at $98 million - passed 133-19.

A proposal to increase funding for four public libraries by a total of $60,000 also passed, 132-20.

More to come after 8 PM.

