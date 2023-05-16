Sean M. Scanlon, 47, of Adams

Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023.

Sean was born on May 27, 1975, in Evansville, IN, son of Richard and Kathleen (Capin) Scanlon. He graduated from Southridge High School, Huntingburg IN, in 1993. After high school, on July 3, 1993, Sean enlisted in the United States Army, making it a life time career, and was honorably discharged on January 13, 2001. He entered the US Army Reserves on October 16, 2002 until 2016 at which time he was called back to active duty for Enduring Freedom. Sean received many metals during his time serving our country. He retired from the Army Reserves in 2019 as Sergeant First Class. Sean worked as a Military Pay Tech for the Department of the Army, at Fort Drum, New York.

Sean married Loralee Bisig on June 12, 2010, in Adams, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was involved with the Boys Scouts as a young man and became an Eagle Scout.

Surviving besides his wife, Loralee, are; a son, Aaron, Watkins Glen, NY, and a stepson, Kirk (Sabryne) Smith, Adams NY, his mother and stepfather Kathleen (John) Luker, Indiana, his father Rick (Diane) Scanlon, Jasper, IN, a step brother, Justin (Krystal) Luker, a nephew, Cohen Luker, and nieces Kylie Luker, Kaitlyn, Robbyn, and Raychael Bisig, maternal grandparents John and Erma Luker, IN, Uncle William Scanlon, OK, Aunt Georgiana Pate and Uncle Steve (Robin) Capin, as well as many step aunts, step uncles, cousins and extended family. Sean is also survived by his father-in-law and mother- in-law, Robert and Kim Bisig, Henderson, NY, a brother- In-law Robert Bisig III, Adams, NY. Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Ann Capin, maternal grandmother Betty Luker, Aunt Barbara Tuley, and Uncle Jim Pate. Paternal grandparents Andrew and Ellen Scanlon and Aunt Mary Scanlon and Uncle John Scanlon

Calling hours will be Saturday from 12 noon– 2:00 PM, May 20, 2023, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a military funeral service at 2pm with military honors at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Per Sean’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. for funeral expenses.

