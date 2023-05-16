Sean M. Scanlon, 47, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023.
Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023.

Sean was born on May 27, 1975, in Evansville, IN, son of Richard and Kathleen (Capin) Scanlon. He graduated from Southridge High School, Huntingburg IN, in 1993. After high school, on July 3, 1993, Sean enlisted in the United States Army, making it a life time career, and was honorably discharged on January 13, 2001. He entered the US Army Reserves on October 16, 2002 until 2016 at which time he was called back to active duty for Enduring Freedom. Sean received many metals during his time serving our country. He retired from the Army Reserves in 2019 as Sergeant First Class. Sean worked as a Military Pay Tech for the Department of the Army, at Fort Drum, New York.

Sean married Loralee Bisig on June 12, 2010, in Adams, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was involved with the Boys Scouts as a young man and became an Eagle Scout.

Surviving besides his wife, Loralee, are; a son, Aaron, Watkins Glen, NY, and a stepson, Kirk (Sabryne) Smith, Adams NY, his mother and stepfather Kathleen (John) Luker, Indiana, his father Rick (Diane) Scanlon, Jasper, IN, a step brother, Justin (Krystal) Luker, a nephew, Cohen Luker, and nieces Kylie Luker, Kaitlyn, Robbyn, and Raychael Bisig, maternal grandparents John and Erma Luker, IN, Uncle William Scanlon, OK, Aunt Georgiana Pate and Uncle Steve (Robin) Capin, as well as many step aunts, step uncles, cousins and extended family. Sean is also survived by his father-in-law and mother- in-law, Robert and Kim Bisig, Henderson, NY, a brother- In-law Robert Bisig III, Adams, NY. Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Ann Capin, maternal grandmother Betty Luker, Aunt Barbara Tuley, and Uncle Jim Pate. Paternal grandparents Andrew and Ellen Scanlon and Aunt Mary Scanlon and Uncle John Scanlon

Calling hours will be Saturday from 12 noon– 2:00 PM, May 20, 2023, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a military funeral service at 2pm with military honors at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Per Sean’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A building to house memorabilia from the Dexter Fire Department is starting to take shape.
Work underway for ‘Last Station’ in Dexter
The golf ball sign is back at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Golf ball sign returns to Thompson Park
Candles
Michael P. Hanna, 41, of Potsdam
Mountain Mentors
Fort Drum hosts Army career day for high school students
Richard passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Richard P. Fogarty, 77, of Norwood

Obituaries

Gail Marie Donaldson, age 72, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Massena Hospital.
Gail Marie Donaldson, 72, of Massena
Darryl R. Hyde, 79, LaFargeville passed away May 9, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Darryl R. Hyde, 79, of LaFargeville
Candles
Celebration of Life: Marilyn Scozzafava, 85, of Partridge Knoll
Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation offering relocation, remote work to employees
Brown Bear Ramble
Canton Free Library plans ‘Brown Bear Ramble’ to encourage kids to read