Showers possible late in the day

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s early morning lows will be about where the highs will be on Wednesday.

Today started mild with temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It will be mostly dry. If it does rain, it will most likely be late in the afternoon.

Clouds clear out overnight and temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s.

There’s a freeze watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight until 8 a.m. on Wednesday. If you have plants outside, you might want to bring them inside or cover them up.

Wednesday will be sunny, but you’re going to need a jacket. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be sunny again on Thursday and it stays cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s, about where it should be this time of year.

It stays seasonable on Monday. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

