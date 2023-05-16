Some rain tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will produce a brief period of rain on Tuesday. Expect some clouds and breezy conditions tonight with lows in the 40′s.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and breezy. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60′s.

There is the potential for either frost or a hard freeze Tuesday night as lows will be near freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs only in the lower 50′s.

Wednesday night will be chilly with lows near freezing.

