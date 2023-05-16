Timothy O. Nortz, 59, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy O. Nortz, 59, died peacefully with his family at his side, on Sunday, May 14, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Tim was born in Watertown on July 8, 1963, the son of John U. “Jack” and Barbara (Sturtze) Nortz. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1981. He went on to SUNY Morrisville, where he received his Associates in Automotive Technology. He continued his education at JCC, and graduated with his Associates in Business. He married his best friend Marion R. Whitney on May 16, 1987 in Phoenix, NY. Together they made their home on East State Street. Tim was the president and part owner of Nortz & Virkler Inc. He received his real estate license while working for Donna Loucks, and most recently sold real estate for Good Morning Realty.

Surviving Tim, is his wife Marion, daughter Heather, her husband Kevin; granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Groff; son Matthew, his fiancé Anthony; his parents, Jack and Barb; brother John his wife Michelle; brother William his wife Angela; as well as his Whitney brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul (Laureen), Alan (Shawna), Margaret (Kenny); nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tim was a member of the Lowville Baptist Church, Lowville B.P.O.E. #1605, Lowville American Legion Post # 162, Northern Cruisers Auto Club, and FDAF Advertising Board, for Ford Mfg.

Tim enjoyed going to R & R Hunting Club with the guys, hunting and fishing, driving his Mustangs, and most of all spending time with his family.

Calling hours will be on Friday, May 19th, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 10 A.M. at the Lowville Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Runner. Burial will follow at West Lowville Rural Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will follow Saturday’s burial at 12:00 noon at the Lewis County Marine Corps League #754. Food donations may be dropped off starting at 9:00 A.M on Saturday morning.

Donations can be made in Tim’s name to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

