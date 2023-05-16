Woman accused of welfare fraud

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Adams woman is accused of welfare fraud after she allegedly received nearly $33,000 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to.

The arrest Monday of 50-year-old Katina Arnold — also known as Katina Davis — followed an investigation by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services investigations unit and the district attorney’s office.

She’s accused of collecting $32,866 worth of benefits from SNAP, the federal program that replaced food stamps. She allegedly used incorrect information about her household to apply for SNAP for each of seven years from 2016 through 2022.

Arnold was charged with:

- Third-degree welfare fraud

- Third-degree grand larceny

- First-degree offering a false instrument for filing

- Misuse of food stamps, food stamp coupons, authorization cards, and electronic access devices.

She was arraigned Monday in Watertown city court and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Konitsiotis
Alleged failure to stop yields charges for Massena man
Jerod Schaffer
Potsdam man convicted of sexual exploitation & child porn possession
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
U.S. - Canada Border
Why St. Lawrence County declared emergency over migrants
Fire Truck
Fire destroys town of Turin home

Latest News

Kori Nichols rounds third base on her way home to score for General Brown in a softball contest...
Highlights & scores: Frontier League softball & NAC baseball
Wake Up Weather
Showers possible late in the day
Dogs learn how to socialize with other dogs at Canine College in the town of LeRay.
Dogs go to ‘college’ to learn socialization skills
School money
School budgets & board seats on the line