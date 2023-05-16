Work underway for ‘Last Station’ in Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A building to house memorabilia from the Dexter Fire Department is starting to take shape.

The footings for the “Last Station” building are ready to be filled as the project committee uses some of the $80,000 it has already raised to start construction.

The fundraising goal is $100,000 and with the cost of supplies going up, the committee is hoping to reach its goal and even exceed it to cover the extra expenses.

“We’ve gone through the pandemic and fortunately we did fundraising. We kept doing fundraising activities and tried to work on that and to be able to get this out of the ground is really important to see something is going to happen,” said Gerry Kostyk, committee co-chair.

You can donate by contacting the fire department or the Dexter Historical Society.

