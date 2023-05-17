Ag report: State continues research funding

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - You may remember a story about researchers using beech trees for syrup, or the story about researchers studying probiotic additives for dairy calves.

What both of these stories had in common is the research program funding them, the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program.

Its purpose is to find ways to make the ag industry here in northern New York more efficient and successful.

Now, the 2023-24 state budget has granted $300,000 to the program to research new topics: micro-climates, soils, and opportunities for diverse ag sectors.

One of the champions for the program has been Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush. In a statement he said, in part, “supporting and investing in our state’s agriculture sector has never been more important. This state investment continues to signal New York state will remain a serious competitor when it comes to agricultural opportunities.”

