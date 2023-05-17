Brenda J. Baker, 73, of Brownville

Brenda J. Baker, 73, of the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on May 11, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brenda J. Baker, 73, of the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on May 11, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

She was born on March 4, 1950 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Russell and Allison (Stanford) Ruttan. She graduated from General Brown High School.

She married Alvin C. Baker on June 20, 1970 at the Stone Mills Methodist Church. The couple resided in the Town of Brownville where the couple owned and operated a dairy farm for several years. She then became a homemaker. Alvin worked for Frink Snow Plows in Clayton for 20 years.

She enjoyed sewing, bird watching, gardening, cooking, her flower gardens, and most of all she loved her family.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband of 53 years, Alvin C. Baker; a son, AJ Baker, Watertown, NY; a daughter and son in law, Amy (Stephen) Reprogle, Stone Mills, NY; six grandchildren, Cassandra Opperman, Colton Baker, Raylynn Baker, Joshua Reprogle, Allison Reprogle, and Jason Reprogle; two brothers and two sisters in law, Stuart (Lynne) Ruttan, Watertown, NY and Russell (Angela) Ruttan Jr., Watertown, NY; a sister, Gloria White, LaFargeville, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date.

Any donations in Brenda’s name can be sent to Alvin 18799 Allen Road, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.