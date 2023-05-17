Career-Tech All-Star: Caleb Averill

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Caleb Averill wants to go into heavy equipment operations.

“It’s something I look forward to doing whenever I get here,” he said. “It’s just fun and it’s easy.”

The Madrid-Waddington student studies natural resources at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

“One reason I wanted to do this was because outdoors really caught my eye and just being hands-on,” he said.

Watch the video to see him in action and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.