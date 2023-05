WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Colder air will move down from Canada the next couple days. Expect clearing skies tonight with lows around freezing.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 50. Overnight lows will be near freezing.

Thursday will be sunny with highs near 60.

Friday will be warmer with sunny skies. Expect highs in the 70′s.

Rain is expected for the weekend.

