Cover those plants: Freeze warnings issued for north country

Freeze warning
Freeze warning(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service is expecting a hard freeze and widespread frost overnight into Thursday, so if you have plants outdoors, you should bring them inside or cover them up.

Forecasters issued a freeze warning for the eastern Lake Ontario region from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

There’s also a freeze warning for northern and southwestern parts of St. Lawrence County from midnight until 8 a.m. on Thursday. There could be hard freezing in other parts of the county, too, but the weather service only issues freeze alerts in places that are in their growing seasons.

Forecasters say temperatures will dip as low as the mid-20s overnight, which could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation. Temps that low could also damage any unprotective outdoor plumbing, including any irrigation of lawn sprinkler systems.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Power outages reported in Jefferson, Lewis counties

Latest News

Dairy Farming
Dairy workers awarded back overtime wages
Nathan Krump arrest and arraignment
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic