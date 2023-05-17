Cover those plants: Freeze warnings issued for north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service is expecting a hard freeze and widespread frost overnight into Thursday, so if you have plants outdoors, you should bring them inside or cover them up.

Forecasters issued a freeze warning for the eastern Lake Ontario region from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

There’s also a freeze warning for northern and southwestern parts of St. Lawrence County from midnight until 8 a.m. on Thursday. There could be hard freezing in other parts of the county, too, but the weather service only issues freeze alerts in places that are in their growing seasons.

Forecasters say temperatures will dip as low as the mid-20s overnight, which could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation. Temps that low could also damage any unprotective outdoor plumbing, including any irrigation of lawn sprinkler systems.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.