Dairy workers awarded back overtime wages

Dairy Farming
Dairy Farming(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Two workers on a Lewis County dairy farm received nearly $150,000 in back wages after their employer allegedly failed to pay overtime for nearly two years.

The New York State Department of Labor announced the settlement Wednesday.

The workers, who were employed by Hancor Holsteins, claimed they weren’t paid overtime from January 1, 2020 to December 12, 2021.

The DOL says Hancor Holsteins admitted to investigators they altered their records to show the workers didn’t work as many hours as they did, that way avoiding paying overtime.

State law requires farm workers to be paid overtime when they work more than 60 hours per week.

Each worker received more than $74,000.

