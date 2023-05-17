Freeze warning today, freeze watch tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab the fleece, it’s going to be a chilly one.

Temperatures started in the 30s. There’s a freeze warning in effect for Lewis and Jefferson counties until 9 a.m.

It will be sunny and we’ll spend much of the day in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will top out around 50.

It will be another cold night. There’s a freeze watch from 11 p.m. today until 8 a.m. on Thursday for Jefferson and Lewis counties. A watch for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County starts at midnight and ends at 8 a.m.

Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It will be sunny again on Thursday. This time, highs will be close to 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with maybe a spill of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be sunny both Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the low 60s on Monday and the low 70s on Tuesday.

