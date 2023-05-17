Grease Back on the Big Screen

The 45th Anniversary - May 17 - Wednesday
on the Big Screen, Thursday May 17
on the Big Screen, Thursday May 17(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The kids are cool, the cars are hot, and the tunes are always rockin’ and rollin’ when one of the most beloved comedies of all time comes back to theaters to celebrate its 45th anniversary! Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) is new to school, but ready to join the Pink Ladies. Bad boy Danny (John Travolta), the leader of the T-Birds, has just discovered their summer lovin’ wasn’t just a passing fling when they’re reunited at Rydell High School.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

