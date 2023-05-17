How you can adopt a classroom

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Would you like to help enhance the education and development of children of all abilities? If your answer is yes, the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation wants to hear from you.

Foundation Executive Director Michelle Carpenter appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it.

The foundation is inviting the public to adopt a classroom to help The Arc’s toddler and preschool classrooms as well as its physical, occupational, and speech therapy departments with supplies, equipment and personal items for children. These items can cost tens of thousands of dollars each year.

How can you help?

• Consider sponsoring a room at one of the levels below or making a donation.

• Post the flyer at your office or share the flyer with family and friends.

• Offer your business location as a drop-off site for people from the community to bring in their contributions.

• Donate age-appropriate supplies from the list on the back at one of the noted drop box locations.

Sponsors will be recognized with a thank you letter from the class or department and included in donor recognitions posted at the preschool

throughout the school year.

For more information, click here.

