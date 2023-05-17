Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown

Jennie M. Adsit, lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie M. Adsit, lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022. She was 92 years young.

Jennie was born in Watertown August 1, 1930, daughter of Giovanni and Saverio (D’Errigo) Malatino. She was a January 1948 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 26, 1949 she married Frank E. Adsit at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Albert Plante officiating. Mr. Adsit, an Army veteran, served the City of Watertown Fire Dept. for 40 years. Frank died April 28, 2010.

Jennie retired from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators after 42 years (1977 - 2019) serving Jefferson County and was honored on October 1, 2019 as the longest serving legislator in the State of New York. She was the 1st female elected to the Board of Legislators. She was a big supporter of Ft. Drum, the military, and Thompson Park. Jennie and Frank were recognized in 1987 for organizing volunteers to construct “A Place to Play’' children’s playground.

Jennie was awarded the Shapiro Citizenship Award in 1988. She was a member and hostess for the Welcome Wagon for over 20 years, drove for Meals on Wheels, and was instrumental in the restoration of the Arsenal St. Cemetery and starting Citibus in the City of Watertown. She was raised in the Sand Flats, and was a former communicant of St. Anthony’s Church where she sang in the choir. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church for 70 years, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and also sang in their choir. Jennie enjoyed playing cards, especially a spirited game of Pinochle, sunsets at the Lake, cooking, sewing, baking, gardening, and crafts. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her son, Frank (Vicki) Adsit; daughter, Diane (Richard) Sackett; daughter-in-law Ronnie Kirschenberg; four grandchildren, Melanie (Alex), Daniel (Kristen), Anne (Peter), and Julie (Matt); two great grandchildren, Eliza and Lucy; and newest great granddaughter due in July; siblings, Josephine Foti and Joseph (Marianne) Malatino; and special nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, John and Sarah, and her husband Frank, Jennie was predeceased by three sisters, Angie Fassett (1999), Mary Alteri (2021), and Mary Malatino who died as an infant.

Calling hours and a service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be in May 2023. Times and dates will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie’s name may be made to Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., and Meals on Wheels, 218 Stone St., all in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

