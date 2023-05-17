Leonard “Lenny” LoVerde, 68, of Watertown

Leonard “Lenny” LoVerde, 68, was born in Perry, NY June 20, 1954. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leonard “Lenny” LoVerde, 68, was born in Perry, NY June 20, 1954. He established residences in Watertown, NY, Ft. Myers, FL, and Sackets Harbor, NY. He passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Lenny graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1972, continued his education at SUNY Brockport, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He had a rewarding 37 year career at St. Francis Xavier School in Ft. Myers, FL as the Physical Education teacher, coach, and Athletic Director, retiring in 2016.

Left to honor and remember him are his brother Casmir R. LoVerde, Mount Morris, NY; sister Angeline Gellert, Dexter, NY; brother-in-law Barry Gellert; niece Jennifer Cook (John); niece Marisa Pitts (Jason); nephew Michael Gellert (Emily); niece Lindsi DeSorrento; nephew Adam LoVerde (Alyssa); and grandniece Riley Gellert.

Beloved family include Cindy Beattie (Bruce); Arthur Sboro (Heather); Marie Barrington (Tom); Cheri Weigle (John); Steven Sboro (Liz); Tony Masiello; Phil LoVerde; Joan McCrone; Robert LoVerde; and many treasured family and friends.

A funeral mass paying tribute to Lenny will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Thursday, May 25, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lenny’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.givenow.lls.org. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

