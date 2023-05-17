Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in crash that killed 20

Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie, N.Y. in October 2018.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - There’s a guilty verdict in the 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 people near the Capital Region.

A jury found Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, guilty of manslaughter Wednesday afternoon.

Mary and Robert Dyson, a Watertown couple, were among the 20 people who died in the Schoharie crash.

Prosecutors said Hussain intentionally failed to get routine state inspections on the stretch-style 2001 Ford Excursion, saying those would have revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

Hussain faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 31.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Power outages reported in Jefferson, Lewis counties

Latest News

Town of Alexandria
Town’s legal victory will cost taxpayers $100K, says supervisor
WWNY
How you can adopt a classroom
Around 200 people took part in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk.
Walk helps raise awareness of mental health
American flag display decorates the front of Carthage High School
American flag display at Carthage High School begins Monday