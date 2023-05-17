Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in crash that killed 20

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - There’s a guilty verdict in the 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 people near the Capital Region.

A jury found Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, guilty of manslaughter Wednesday afternoon.

Mary and Robert Dyson, a Watertown couple, were among the 20 people who died in the Schoharie crash.

Prosecutors said Hussain intentionally failed to get routine state inspections on the stretch-style 2001 Ford Excursion, saying those would have revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

Hussain faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 31.

